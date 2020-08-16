2 Clovis men arrested in Paso Robles on drug-related charges following post-prison release search

(Left to right) Jeff Bussey and Brian Stoffel (Courtesy of Paso Robles Police)

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Clovis men were arrested on drug-related charges Saturday evening in Paso Robles during a routine post-prison release search, according to Paso Robles Police.

Officers spoke with Brian Stoffel and Jeff Bussey as they stopped at an Arco gas station. During a Post Release Community Supervision search of the vehicle, officers found over a pound of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, cash paraphernalia, an automotive lock pick, suspected LSD, heroin, fake IDs, mail and some “jagged little pills.”

Stoffel was arrested on a drug sales charge, while Bussey was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Both were taken to police headquarters, processed and released on a ticket “per emergency bail schedule.”

