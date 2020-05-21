2 children placed in protective custody after narcotics are found in Visalia home, woman arrested

Breaking News
3 more COVID-19 deaths and 51 new cases reported in Fresno County

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman has been arrested and two children have been placed into protective custody after authorities searched a home in Visalia for narcotics on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 400 block of northwest First Avenue at 9:03 a.m.

During the search officers say they located and seized stolen mail, methamphetamine, a digital scale and items related to sales of narcotics.

The two children inside the home were placed in protective custody with Child Welfare Services, according to authorities.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old, Alejandra Avila.

Avila was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine for sales, and child endangerment.

