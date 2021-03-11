2 children injured after Fresno apartment complex shooting, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – At least 26 shots were fired into an apartment in Fresno Thursday night – resulting in two children being injured, according to police.

Officers say the city’s ShotSpotter system detected the incident around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Chestnut and Lane. They determined that a 12-year-old was shot in the foot a and 17-year-old was shot in the back and the shoulder. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Witnesses described three men who may have fled the scene after the shooting. Investigators continue to search for other witnesses and video evidence.

