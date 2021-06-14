2 charged in 2020 drive-by shooting that left Fresno man dead

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified two men who officers say killed a man during a drive-by shooting last year.

On Monday, police announced Thyshawn Thompson, 25, and Lenard Luster, 24, were charged with murder and attempted murder for a shooting that killed Demarko White, 29, and left another man injured.

Shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020, officers found White unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds near McKinley and Normal avenues. A second man was also hit by gunfire but survived.

A photo of 29-year-old Demarko White provided by the Fresno Police Department.

White was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police say detectives discovered that Thompson and Luster were driving in a car when they fired several rounds at White and the second victim.

Luster is currently in custody a the Fresno County Jail on unrelated charges. Thompson was arrested in Nevada on May 15 for a parole violation and extradited back to Fresno.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.