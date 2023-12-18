FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after two cats were found hanging from a tree outside of Selma early Monday morning, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers say they were in the area of Leonard Avenue and Rose Avenue at around 3 a.m. as part of a routine visit due to homeless encampments nearby and construction sites in the area

While in the area, police say they encountered two dead cats hanging from a tree. The cats were removed and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident as the location was within Fresno County’s jurisdiction.

As of now, detectives say there is no suspect information or witnesses reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should reach out to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.