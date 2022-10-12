PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were allegedly carjacked by two men, one armed with a gun Tuesday night in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m near Plano Avenue and Reid Street.

According to deputies, the victims say “they were parked on the hillside when two men, one armed with a gun, approached them and ordered them to get out of their car and get on the ground. The suspects then got in the car and drove away.”

The victim’s car is described as a 2019 4-door grey Nissan Sentra. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.