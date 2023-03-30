MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Merced Police Department announced the arrest of two alleged attempted homicide suspects.

Police say, on Wednesday at approximately 9:31 a.m., Merced police received a call about a shooting in the 2400 block of East Gerard Avenue in Merced.

When officers responded they say located a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told the officers he believed he was targeted because of his previous gang affiliation, according to officials.

Police say he was transported to a local hospital and officers say he is expected to survive.

Detectives and crime scene officials responded to assist with the investigation. 21-year-old Elijah Rodriguez and his brother 23-year-old Israel Rodriguez were identified as suspects in the shooting, officials say.

Both were booked into the Merced County Jail for alleged attempted homicide and gang enhancements.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.