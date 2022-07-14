EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers are under arrest after deputies say they robbed a gas station with a gun on Wednesday and took two cash registers.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Bernardo Martinez and 26-year-old David Martinez were responsible for the robbery, which took place at around 9;30 p.m. at the Gas Wars Market on 855 S. State Street in Earlimart.

Investigators say the two fired shots during the robbery and they fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Deputies say the two brothers were arrested in Porterville and that Bernado Martinez was in possession of a loaded gun when he was detained. Evidence was also found inside the vehicle linking the brothers to the robbery.

The two brothers have been booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Hector Rodriguez or Detective Kevin Flaherty with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.