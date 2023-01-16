MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a homicide that occurred in Madera last Thursday, according to police.

Officers say that they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Upon arrival, life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but the male victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim has still not been released.

Police say that Madera Police Department Investigations Division was able to identify and arrest the two suspects wanted in connecting with this case. 21-year-old Gonzalo Barrios and 20-year-old Jose Perez, both of Madera, were booked into the Madera County Jail.