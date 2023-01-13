PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say.

According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force with the service of a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of East Vandalia Avenue.

Officials say this was part of an extensive investigation of 26-year-old Joseph Silva from Porterville, who was suspected of being involved in the illegal manufacturing of firearms. Silva was also identified as a previously convicted felon.

During the search TARGET detectives said they found materials and equipment used for manufacturing polymer handgun frames, which are also referred to as ‘Ghost Guns’.

Officials say the equipment included a 3D printer, polymer filament, associated computer programming, seven 3D printer polymer frames, a completed unserialized P80 handgun, several 3D high-capacity magazines, body armor, miscellaneous ammunition, and firearm suppressor.

Elements seized at a search warrant in a Porterville home

Additionally, detectives say they located 3D homemade explosive devices. along with precursor material used to make them.

For this reason, officials say the Tulare County Bomb Squad was summoned to the scene and the team was able to safely defuse the dangerous devices.

Porterville police say the day of the search warrant no children were in the home but officers say children were known to live at the residence.

26-year-old Joseph Silva from Porterville and 22-year-old Michaela Magana also from Porterville were taken into custody and booked at the Tulare South County Jail.

Silva was booked for possession of a destructive or explosive device, possession of materials to manufacture a destructive or explosive device, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being a convicted felon in possession of body armor, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of a firearm suppressor and child endangerment. Magana was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, the official report says.

This is still an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400.