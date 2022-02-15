2 arrests following shooting in Coalinga, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting in Coalinga according to the police department.

On Friday, investigators found a vehicle that had been shot several times in the area of Elm Avenue and Van Ness Street. None of the vehicle’s occupants were injured according to investigators.

Investigators say they determined that Dezstynd Towner, 19, and Ismael Hernandez, 22, were involved in the shooting and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525.