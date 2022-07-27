Mark Gonzales,24 (left), and Christian Contreras, 25 (right). Images courtesy of the Hanford Police Department.

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are under arrest following a deadly stabbing in Hanford this week, according to police.

Officers say a 32-year-old man was found in the area of the 1200 block of North Williams in Hanford with apparent stab wounds. He later passed away due to his injuries. The victim has not been officially identified.

Investigators with the Hanford Police Department established that there was a fight between the victim, 25-year-old Christian Daniel Contreras and 24-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales. The fight ended with the victim being stabbed multiple times.

Detectives managed to track down Contreras and Gonzalez and both were arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Ortega on 559-585-4724.