2 arrested on homicide charges in Farmersville identified, deputies say

Photos of Erik Lopez-Ramos and Joel Lara provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men have been arrested on homicide charges related to the shooting death of a Farmersville man.

Investigators from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office have identified Erik Lopez-Ramos, 20 of Farmersville, and Joel Lara, 19 of Farmersville, as responsible for shooting and killing Paulino Corral, 23 of Farmersville.

Detectives investigating the shooting say they discovered that Lopez-Ramos and Lara were involved in an argument with Corral in Visalia. Investigators say the two men followed Corral to the area of Avenue 280 and Road 156 where the shooting occurred.

Both Lopez-Ramos and Lara have been arrested on homicide charges and are being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. To remain anonymous, call or text (559) 725-4194 or send an email at tcso@tipnow.com.