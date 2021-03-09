2 arrested inside stolen car in Tulare, police say

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — While doing a patrol check in Tulare, deputies say they spotted a stolen car Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they were in the 3500 Block of South Pratt Road in Tulare around 2:30 a.m. checking the area that had past criminal activity involving stolen vehicles and drug use.

Officers say they identified a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Tulare in February. Inside the car, deputies said they found 22-year-old Kevin Lara and 21-year-old Lisa Whaley.

Deputies say Lara has a felony and a misdemeanor warrant for burglary and drug use. Whaley is on active probation and in possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies say. Both were arrested and booked at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218