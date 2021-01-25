2 arrested, including 15-year-old, after firearms found inside vehicle in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old and another suspect are under arrest after police found firearms and narcotics during a vehicle search in Visalia Monday night.

Visalia Police officers responded to the area of the Oval Park near Houston Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., for a check on an occupied vehicle in the alley behind the 2nd Avenue.

Officers say 22-year-old Chase Rodgers, and a 15-year-old juvenile were discovered inside along with a loaded handgun, ammunition, narcotics, and other items suggesting narcotics sales.

Rodgers was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on firearm and narcotics-related offenses, while the 15-year-old was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for firearms-related charges.