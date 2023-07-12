TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after deputies say they drove up to people who were walking and held them up at gunpoint in Tulare County in April.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on April 13, the two suspects drove up to people who were walking and held them up at gunpoint, confiscating their wallets and cell phones.

Detectives identified the suspect vehicle and later identified Saul Ochoa and Jarell Agbalog both 20 years old from Delano as the two responsible for the armed robbery series.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the two alleged gang members were arrested for four armed robberies of pedestrians in Richgrove, McFarland, Delano, and Earlimart.

Detectives say they identified the suspect vehicle and later identified Ochoa and Agbalog as the two responsible for the armed robbery series.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact General Investigations Sergeant Daniel Balderas or Detective Corey Sailer at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.