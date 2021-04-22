2 arrested in Tulare County accused of shooting death in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman arrested in Tulare County are accused of the killing of a man at Bakersfield’s Rosedale Inn this weekend.

Corey Fisher, 31, died Sunday night after being shot in the motel’s parking lot. According to BPD, Fisher was seen arguing with a man before the suspect drew a gun and fired, then drove off with a woman in a dark sedan.

According to Bakersfield police Thursday, Gary Jennings, 28, and Lisa Sharer, 33, were taken into custody in connection with the case in Tulare. Jennings was booked into the Kern County Jail for homicide, a felon in possession of a firearm and violating parole. Sharer was booked into Kern County Jail for accessory to homicide, the department said.

Fisher was a father of four from Michigan. His sister-in-law told 17 News that he was in town to visit friends, and thanks to community donations the family will be able to pay to have him transported home for a service. According to the GoFundMe, any other donations or leftover funds will be divided into savings bonds for his four daughters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.