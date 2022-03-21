CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a strong-armed robbery of a pregnant woman in Clovis last week, police say.

Officers say they responded to a robbery on Friday, where a pregnant woman had been kicked in the stomach and her purse had been stolen.

According to police, they had captured the suspect’s car on camera. Police say the car had been stolen less than an hour before the robbery.

The woman’s credit cards were also already being used minutes after the robbery, according to police.

Officers say they were able to identify the suspects as Joey Tyler, 41, and Jose Garcia, 43, both from Fresno.

Detectives say when they arrested Tyler, he was still in possession of the stolen vehicle, as well as one of the woman’s credit cards.

Both men were booked with charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy, according to officials.

Police say Tyler was also on parole for another strong-armed robbery of a woman in 2013 when officials say they stole another woman’s purse. Tyler was also booked for the possession of the stolen vehicle, and for violating parole terms.

Police say the victim, and her unborn baby were treated at a hospital and are now recovering at home.