Booking photos of Laureano Araiza (left) and Arturo Lezama (right) provided by the Merced County Jail.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested in a homicide that happened in Santa Nella earlier this month, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, officials announced that Laureano Araiza and Arturo Lezama have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager dead on Friday, October 7.

On the night of the shooting, deputies were called out to the Santa Nella Market near Santa Nella Boulevard and Comet Road after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a teenager suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died from his injuries.

Early Wednesday morning, investigators served several search warrants in Gustine and Los Banos in connection to the fatal shooting.

Araiza and Lezama were booked into the Merced County Jail on charges related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 385-7472.