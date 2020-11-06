2 arrested in shooting death of Orosi man

OROSI, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested Thursday for the shooting of a man in Orosi earlier that morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 412 and Road 130 at around 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Arriving deputies found a car crashed into the front yard of a residence and a man inside the car who was shot twice.

Deputies say 24-year-old Juan Contreras and 20-year-old Daniel Vargas were both arrested. The two were booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-trial Facility on attempted murder charges, with the possibility of charges being upgraded to homicide.

The victim, Brian Gomez, remains in the hospital in a serious condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Sanchez or Det. Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.