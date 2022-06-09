VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects responsible for a stabbing at a Visalia high school have been taken into custody, according to investigators.

On March 25 at around 3:48 p.m. an officer at Golden West High School responded to reports of a physical altercation.

According to investigators, they found a boy who had been stabbed twice in the leg. The people responsible for the stabbing had fled the scene before the officer arrived.

After investigating the incident, detectives said Thursday that they had identified two suspects responsible for the stabbing. Law enforcement officials arrested Jack Daloian Jr., 18, and a 16-year-old boy. They were taken into police custody without further incident according to officials.