MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after deputies allegedly found them in possession of a little more than 150 grams of methamphetamine over the weekend, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

According to deputies, they served a search warrant at the Creekside Apartments for suspected sales of Narcotics on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Sheriff’s officials say Debora Youngblood and Tommy McKee were arrested after Youngblood was allegedly found in possession of almost 30 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and baggies and inside McKee’s apartment they allegedly located multiple methamphetamine pipes, baggies, and approximately 125 grams of methamphetamine.

Photo Courtesy: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

“A little more than 150 grams of methamphetamine taken off our streets and out of our town with just one bust. I am proud of the work done by Detectives on this case. Not only are we cleaning up our town but we are putting those responsible for supplying these dangerous drugs to our community behind bars, well done!” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

Youngblood was arrested on suspicion of transporting or selling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell it, and child endangerment.

McKee was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale.