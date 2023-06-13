33-year-old Jose Orlando Verduzco (left) and 30-year-old Alejandro Lopez (right). Images courtesy of the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect involved in a fight that left a man dead has turned himself in, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Thursday, June 1, at 11:38 pm, officers say they responded to the 900 block of Fulton Street for a report of a stabbing victim.

When officers arrived, they say they found 22-year-old Kristopher Rodriguez, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Rodriguez was pronounced deceased on

the scene.

Officers say they detained a subject, later identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Lopez, who was

seen fleeing the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives say they learned Rodriguez was with a group of friends and family members when he got into a verbal altercation with another group of males.

During the altercation, officers say two of the males physically assaulted Rodriguez and one of them stabbed Rodriguez multiple times.

The investigation also revealed Lopez was the person responsible for stabbing Rodriguez and he was taken into custody after he was cleared by hospital staff.

Detectives say they were able to identify the second subject who physically assaulted

Rodriguez as 33-year-old Jose Orlando Verduzco.

Detectives also say they learned that immediately after the assault, Verduzco pointed a handgun at two females as he fled the scene.

On Monday, June 12, officers say Verduzco turned himself in and was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives say they are asking anyone with information regarding this altercation to please contact the Fresno Police Department.