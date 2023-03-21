MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested on Monday following a 2022 vehicular manslaughter crash that killed one person and injured another, according to the Merced Police Department.

Merced Police officers say Jose Ramirez Moreno and Alize Jacob Lua, were allegedly involved in a street race in the city of Merced on October 26, 2022.

According to officers, Moreno was driving a black Camaro, and Lua was driving a blue BMW – and were racing in excess of 80 mph on M Street at around 1:30 p.m.

As they approached Buena Vista Drive, police say Moreno broadsided the vehicle killing the driver and injuring her granddaughter. Police say Lua avoided the collision but fled the scene of the accident.

After five months of investigation, police say the District Attorney’s Office issued warrants for both suspects. They were arrested at their homes and booked into the Merced County Jail.