2 arrested in connection to Merced homicide

(Left to Right) Rafael Patino, 19, and Jossiah Quintero, 19 (Merced Police)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested in Merced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening, according to Merced Police.

Officers responded to the area of 1200 Canal Street at 9:35 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical care was given to the victim but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, Police said. Officers pulled over the vehicle after a short chase.

The occupants ran from the vehicle but were caught by Police.

The suspects, identified as Rafael Patino, 19, and Jossiah Quintero, 19, were arrested on charges of murder, prohibited person/convicted felon in possession of firearms and gang enhancements.

The shooting remains under investigation but Police report that it may be gang related.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

