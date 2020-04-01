2 arrested in connection to death of Merced woman found in car at Atwater park

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of a Merced woman whose body was found late last month inside a vehicle parked at an Atwater park, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Multiple agencies served search warrants at two locations in Atwater around 7 a.m. in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body, identified as Renee Osborne, 58, on March 22, inside a car parked at Ralston Park, said Chief Michael Salvador. Osborne’s death was ruled a homicide.

The search warrants were served in the area of 2200 Eucalyptus Street and 900 Atwater Boulevard.

The State Department of Justice is processing both locations for evidence.

The suspects, identified as Stanley Jay Young, 55, of Atwater, and Sharon Colleen Kelly, 56, of Atwater, were taken into custody without incident, Salvador said.

Young was booked into the Merced County Jail on a warrant out of San Mateo and a murder charge, Police said. Kelly was also booked into jail on a charge of being an accessory to commit murder.

Salvador said the investigation is ongoing and Atwater Police continues to need the public’s help in gathering information related to the case.

Anyone with information, including surveillance cameras in the Ralston Park area on or before March 22, is asked to contact Atwater Police at 209-357-6384.

