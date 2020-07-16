KSEE24 RESCAN /
2 arrested in connection to 2013 homicide of Terra Bella man

Crime

(Left to Right) Alex Torres, 29, and Luis Mejia, 40 (Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2013 homicide of a Terra Bella man, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Torres, 29, and Luis Mejia, both of Terra Bella, arrested for the 2013 murder Gabriel Alvarado, 40, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Alvarado was stabbed to death at a party in Terra Bella on June 8, 2013.

Both suspects were taken into custody and face murder charges.

Officials said the investigation is still active and a motive for the murder is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information are urged to contact Detective Richard Morley or Sgt. Steve Sanchez at 559-733-6218.

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

