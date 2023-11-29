CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people wanted in a Clovis homicide were arrested Tuesday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say both suspects were wanted in the alleged shooting death of 33-year-old Jose Ruedas that occurred on October 16, 2023; the two were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Clovis Police Detectives say they located both 26-year-old Andres Ramirez and 22-year-old Adriana Velasco at an apartment in Fresno while working on tips from the community.

After being interviewed by Detectives, they say both suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail. Ramirez was booked for homicide and Velasco was booked for being an accessory after the fact.