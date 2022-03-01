MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two more arrests were announced Tuesday following a homicide at a diner in Merced County last year.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Bettencourt and Dana Julien Hayes were arrested following the incident on Sept. 19 – on suspicion of accessory and conspiracy.

Investigators say Brittany Bettencourt and Dana Julien Hayes helped Dominick Rufo and Brandy Bettencourt-Costa evade law enforcement and eventually escape to Mexico following the alleged homicide at the Hot Rod’s Diner near Lander Avenue and First Street in Hilmar.

The victim of the deadly shooting was identified as 38-year-old Jasper Gray.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.