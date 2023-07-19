LEEMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested Friday on suspicion of several charges including possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics with a firearm, says the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies were dispatched to the 16500 block of Saltgrass Drive around 6:40 p.m. to investigate two subjects inside a car with a firearm in plain sight.

Deputies say Tribal Security reported they had checked out with a parked car near the baseball field. They discovered two intoxicated men inside the car with a handgun visible in the backseat.

Upon arrival, deputies state they used a patrol car loudspeaker system to order the subjects to come out of the car. The driver exited the car and was taken into custody, but the passenger refused to exit the car.

Sheriff’s officials identified 22-year-old Lewis Little Bear Cain as the driver and 21-year-old Elijah as the passenger.

According to deputies, they approached the car and found Elijah asleep in the reclined front passenger seat. With the seat in the reclined position, the handgun was just a few inches from his left shoulder.

After identifying themselves, deputies say they grabbed Elijah by his arms so he would not be able to gain access to the handgun. He woke up and resisted by pulling away from the deputies. Deputies continued to identify themselves and told Elijah to get out of the car, but he continued resisting.

Sheriff’s officials say Elijah was eventually pulled from the car and taken to the ground where he was handcuffed. The handgun, a black .45 caliber pistol, was recovered from the backseat.

Deputies learned the pistol had been stolen in 2016 from Fresno County. Authorities also found 30 grams of Cocaine, numerous Xanax pills, and 2.6 grams of dried mushrooms.

Photo Courtesy: Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Kings County Sheriff’s Office

Criminal records obtained by deputies say Elijah had two prior felony convictions for resisting arrest by force and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis and Elijah were booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of the stolen property, possession of narcotics with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Officials say Lewis’ bail was set at $70,000 and later bailed out of jail. Elijah’s bail was set at $85,000 and is still in custody.