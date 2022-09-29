PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing an agriculture truck from Monache High School in Porterville, police say.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the school for a report of a stolen agriculture truck.

When they arrived at the scene, officers contacted school employees who told them that the vehicle was equipped with a tracking device.

Officers say they tracked the stolen vehicle to the area of Friant Kern Canal and Castle Avenue.

With the help of a Porterville police drone, officers found the truck on the west side of the canal and two suspects were seen walking away from it.

According to authorities, the suspects tried to flee on foot, but officers were able to detain 40-year-old Dustin McClain from Lancaster and 38-year-old Kristin Trudeau from Mariposa.

After the investigation, McClain was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and Trudeau for being under the influence, providing a false name, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, and other active warrants, police say.

Trudeau was booked into the Tulare County Jail and McClain was later released after being issued a citation to appear in court.