2 arrested for staging a fake robbery in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two women were arrested Thursday for a fake robbery at a gas station in Selma, according to the Selma Police Department.

On Aug. 19 just before 4 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to a gas station located at 1705 2nd Street for a reported robbery.

When officers arrived they say they were informed by the clerk that she had been robbed and provided a description of the suspect who had already fled the scene.

The clerk also told officers that she believed the suspect had a weapon. Officers later determined that the suspect was able to get away with approximately $1,700 from the register.

Through the investigation, detectives say they became suspicious of the clerk’s statements as they didn’t match up to video surveillance, as well as the clerk’s actions leading up to the robbery.

Detectives say they saw the suspect arriving on scene in a vehicle minutes before the reported robbery through surveillance video.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect vehicle to a home in Selma and determined that the vehicle was being driven at the time of the robbery by a previous employee of the store.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home to take both subjects into custody for the fake robbery. The clerk and suspect were friends on social media.

The store’s clerk was identified as Valerie Bobadilla, 34, and the robbery suspect was identified as Christine Wise, 42.

Christine Wise, 42

Valerie Bobadilla, 34

Bobadilla and Wise were booked into Fresno County Jail for conspiracy to commit Burglary and Grand Theft.

