2 arrested for shooting of Dos Palos man, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two were arrested for the shooting of a Dos Palos man, police say.

Authorities say a disturbance involving two vehicles was reported at the gas station near Pacheco Boulevard on May 31. Witnesses told police they saw a dark 4-door Honda Civic chasing a black 2004 Dodge Durango away from the gas station.

A passenger in the Honda Civic, fired shots at the Durango as the two vehicles traveled down the highway.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Dylan Nicholas Garay was shot causing his vehicle to veer across the eastbound traffic lanes before crashing and rolling in a field. Garay was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Honda Civic surrendered Wednesday afternoon, turning himself into police and was identified as Robert Luis Vazquez, 23 of Los Banos. While the driver of the vehicle was also arrested at her home and was identified as Samantha Alexis Garcia, 22.

Vazquez remains in custody at the Merced County mail jail on charges of murder and violation of probation, while Garcia remains in custody at the Los Banos Police Department jail on the charge of murder. Bail has been set at $1 million for Vazquez and Garcia.

