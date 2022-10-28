FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Friday, officials announced that 19-year-old Josiah Goolsby and 21-year-old Levi Dill-Williams were arrested in connection to a shooting on July 17.

Around 10:00 p.m. the night of the shooting, officers were called out to the area of Magill and Harrison avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found the victims uninjured and hiding in the backyard of a nearby home. Officers said Goolsby and Dill-Williams were in a car when they started following the victims’ vehicle and opened fire on it, striking it twice.

Detectives said they were conducting surveillance at Goolsby’s home on Thursday, October 27 when they learned that he was inside.

Goolsby was arrested at his home and booked into the Fresno County Jail. Dill-Williams is currently in custody at the jail.