2 arrested for prostitution at Visalia massage parlors, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were arrested Friday afternoon for prostitution at two massage parlors, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say Code Enforcement conducted a massage parlor detail after receiving multiple tips from the public.

As a result, officers say 58-year-old Jianping Yin of Kangmei Massage and 48-year-old of Shu Zhi Xie of Good Massage were arrested.

Authorities say both women were allegedly engaging in illegal sexual acts while working at the massage parlors.

Authorities also discovered various structural and permit issues at both businesses and say they were placed under a Cease-and-Desist Order.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.