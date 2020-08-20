2 arrested for possession of multiple drugs during traffic stop in Visalia

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Visalia Police Department

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two were arrested for possession of multiple drugs during a traffic stop in Visalia Thursday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Houston Avenue and Hall Street for a vehicle violation at around 9:55 a.m.

Authorities say the driver was driving the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills without a valid prescription.

The driver was later identified as Norma A. Navarro, 42, while the passenger was identified as David W. Marsh,64.

Navarro and Marsh were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and conspiracy. He was also charged with operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Photo: Visalia Police Department

Both were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

