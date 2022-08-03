PORTERVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A canopy stolen from a Porterville elementary school playground on Tuesday has been returned after the two people suspected to have taken it were arrested, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the initial theft was reported on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. from John J. Doyle Elementary. Deputies established that the robbery had occurred over the weekend.

According to investigators, surveillance footage established a man and a woman entering the school grounds and taking a large sun canopy from the playground. The surveillance footage also showed the two suspects loading the canopy in their truck and leaving.

On Wednesday, authorities were able to identify the two subjects as Michael Borgba, 34, and Rebecca Crawford, 46, both out of Porterville. Deputies say they found the two individuals near the 400 block of S Tulsa Street. They were booked into the South County Detention Facility.

Authorities were also to locate the sun canopy and returned it to the school.