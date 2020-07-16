KSEE24 RESCAN /
2 arrested for narcotics and firearms possession in Visalia, police say

Crime

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested in Visalia Wednesday after police say they found narcotics and firearms during a probation compliance search.

Officers say they contacted Alisha Seals, 43, and Alfred Chavez, 33, at the Riverway Sports Park on Dinuba Boulevard.

During the search, police say Seals and Chavez were found in possession of a large amount of money, a loaded handgun, digital scales, as well as heroin and methamphetamine packaged for sale.

  • Alisha Seals, 43.
  • Alfred Chavez, 33.
Visalia Police Department

Seals was also charged with bringing narcotics into a jail facility.

Seals and Chavez were transported to the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and booked on the narcotics and weapon charges.

