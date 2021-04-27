2 arrested for hitting elderly man in head with baseball bat, deputies say

DOS PALOS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they allegedly hit an elderly man over the head with a baseball bat in Merced County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In December 2020, Merced County Sheriffs’ deputies were called to the area of Azusa Road and Highway 33 in Dos Palos following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. They arrived to find a 68-year-old with injuries he suffered after being hit with the bat.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After investigating, deputies say they were able to identify Fernando Sigala, 26, and Rene Valencia, 31, as the suspects responsible for the assault.

On April 9, both Sigala and Valencia were arrested for elder abuse and booked into the Merced County Jail. Both men are also facing charges related to assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements.