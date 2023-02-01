PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department.

Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street north of Morton Avenue, for an alleged traffic violation.

According to authorities, the driver identified as 50-year-old Carolea Paiste showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Detectives say they performed field sobriety tests and determined she was under the influence.

A search of the vehicle and Paiste’s purse led to the discovery of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine in several different packages as well as several used glass pipes, detectives added. The passenger, 45-year-old Ray Rodriguez, was found to have five confirmed misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Paiste was arrested on suspicion of DUI of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Tulare County South Detention Facility.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.