CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after a vehicle rollover in Clovis on Friday night, the Clovis Police Department said.

Officers say they received a call for a rollover vehicle around the intersection between Shaw and Sylmar Avenues at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned three vehicles were involved in the crash and two subjects fled the scene arriving at a nearby neighborhood. They saw one of the vehicles completely rollover and another vehicle in the intersection.

Officers say the neighbors assisted them in finding the subjects by flagging them down and providing information. They requested the assistance of a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office air unit, which confirmed the two suspects hiding in the front yard of a home with people inside. They were contacted and taken into custody.

The Clovis Police Department says they are grateful to the neighbors who assisted with the search of the suspects.

The Clovis Police Department encourages anyone with information on this case to contact them at (559) 324-2800.