FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are under arrest following a shooting that injured a 15-year-old in Hanford over the weekend, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say the unidentified victim was shot in the leg in the area of the 600 block of S. Redington Street. Nearby officers spotted a vehicle leaving the scene and stopped it. The driver was detained and a rifle was found in the car. A second suspect was attempting to escape on foot.

Investigators report finding over 10 shell casings from an AR-15 style rifle – the same type that was found in the car. In addition, 9mm casings were also located and a 9mm firearm was later discovered by officers in a trash enclosure.

Suspects Eric Alexander, 31, and Kevin Alexander, 30, were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital. His identity has not been officially released.