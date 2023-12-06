FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old and she allegedly hide him from police in Fresno County, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies say they took a report regarding a 15-year-old girl who was raped by a man who is known to her family. Detectives began an investigation and identified 46-year-old Francisco Ramos as the suspect.

On Tuesday, detectives say they coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force to search for Ramos at a motel in the Coalinga area. There, U.S. Marshals agents found him along with 48-year-old Teresa Tatarakis of Kerman.

Deputies say she knew Ramos was wanted by law enforcement, yet she willingly protected him from being located.

According to detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit, Ramos has been arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of rape. He is not eligible for bail. Tatarakis was booked into jail on suspicion of accessory to a crime.

Deputies say Tatarakis’ bail was set at $5,000. She has since posted a bond and been released from custody.