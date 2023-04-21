24 year old Sage Martinez (left) and 18 year old Ethan Lopez (right). Images courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were booked into the Fresno County Jail following the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in Orange Cove, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 18-year-old Ethan Lopez and 24-year-old Sage Martinez, both of Orange Cove, were arrested following an incident on March 3.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:30 p.m., Orange Cove Police officers were called to the intersection of J and 10th Streets, finding two men inside a car who had been shot.

Officials say both were taken to the hospital, where 18-year-old Ruben Velazquez of Orange Cove later died from his injuries. The other, a 17-year-old, was later released from the hospital.

Investigators say the incident was a targeted shooting and not a random act.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact

Detective Oscar Iniguez at (559) 600-8201.