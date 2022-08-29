SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects arrested for an armed robbery of a teenager were tracked to Reedley using a pair of stolen wireless earbuds, Sanger police say.
On Friday, officers say they responded to a report of an armed robbery after a 14-year-old was confronted by two suspects and was threatened with a gun. Police say they took the victim’s gold chains and Apple AirPods and fled in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Detectives say they tracked the Airpods, found them a location in Reedley, and responded to the area where Gustavo Cruz and Fabian Arzate were detained. The pair were found in possession of the stolen items, a loaded firearm, and a BB gun pistol.
Both were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, child endangerment, and other related felonies.