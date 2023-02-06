CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police.

Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran.

According to police, the unidentified 23-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Feb. 1 and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators established that a four-door sedan had pulled in front of the residence and inside was a male driver and a female front passenger. The male driver shot at the victim multiple times, striking him twice.

According to detectives, both suspects were booked into the Kings County Jail.