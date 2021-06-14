2 arrested after shooting at cops in Sanger, police say

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are under arrest after police in Sanger say they shot at an officer inside a patrol car, before crashing their car, and attempting to escape on foot.

According to Sanger Police Department, at around 11:50 p.m. Sunday an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in an earlier crime. The officer started to follow that vehicle and that’s when one of the people inside began firing several rounds at the officer.

Officers say that the vehicle attempted to leave the area but lost control and crashed into a fence. The two people inside were then arrested. 25-year-old Sergio Garcia and 19-year-old Mathew Garcia were booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges.