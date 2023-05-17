FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now in custody after a pursuit and crash Wednesday morning in central Fresno, according to law enforcement officials.

Fresno Police say this started as an alleged domestic violence call around 3:00 a.m. at a motel near Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle was then spotted by Fresno County deputies in the area driving erratically. They pursued the vehicle southbound on West Avenue when it crashed near Dayton Avenue.

According to officials, deputies were unaware of the domestic violence call.

Deputies say both suspects ran on foot through the neighborhood and were caught a short time later. The Fresno Police Department has taken over the investigation.