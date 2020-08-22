2 arrested after Parlier Police search residence and discover marijuana plants, drugs& other items

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two women were arrested Friday after officers served a search warrant on a Parlier residence and discovered 20 marijuana plants, methamphetamine and other drug-related items, according to Parlier Police.

Parlier officers, with the help of officers from Selma and Sanger, served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the area of Manning Avenue and J Street around 5 p.m., said Chief Jose Garza. Officers had received complaints and information regarding allegations of narcotics sales at the location.

A search of the property resulted in the seizure of 20 marijuana plants that were being cultivated, approximately 28 grams of processed marijuana, 10.44 grams of methamphetamine, meth pipes, scales and packaging materials.

Elizabeth Garza, 51, of Parlier, was taken into custody on possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of marijuana for sale, cultivation of marijuana over six plants and opening or maintaining a place for drug sales, Garza said.

Aracely Chapa, 56, of Parlier, was also taken into custody on possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Garza said both suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail but have since been released due to the emergency bail early release order.

