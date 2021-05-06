2 arrested after officers find weapons, meth during Corcoran traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested Wednesday night after Corcoran Police officers say they pulled their vehicle over for driving with an expired registration.

Officers pulled over driver Alex Renteria, 38, and passenger Kendra Gear, 33, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dairy Avenue.

Authorities say Renteria was driving with a suspended license and was found to have outstanding warrants.

Renteria told officers there was a rifle under the passenger seat. Officers located a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle in the car. In his possession, authorities also found two rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and a metal throwing star.

Authorities say Gear was also in possession of metal knuckles – and officers located approximately 0.9 grams of meth and two syringes in the car.

Both were booked into Kings County Jail.